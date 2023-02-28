Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Two godowns were gutted in a fire in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, civic officials said. No casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted in the godowns of shredded clothes, located on Shilphata-Diva Road, at around 3.45 p.m. It was doused after almost two hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

