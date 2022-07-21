Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Mumbai police have arrested two persons here for allegedly duping people by sending damaged or non-functional mobile phones to them after getting online orders for low cost phones, an official said on Thursday.

The police seized 3,199 mobile phones worth Rs 1.37 crore from the duo and also busted their bogus call centre being operated in suburban Malad, they said.

The accused were identified as Rahil Jayantilal Ranka (25), resident of Malad west and Siddhesh Santosh Sutar (24), resident of Goregaon west, an official said.

While Rahil owned the call centre, Siddhesh worked as a manager with him, the official said, adding that both were involved in operating the bogus call centre since the last five years.

They used to pack mobile phones at their call centre, he said.

Based on specific inputs, unit -11 of the Mumbai crime branch busted the bogus call centre located in Neo Corporate Plaza in Malad west. The duo was involved in cheating customers by promising to sell mobile phones of different companies at Rs 4,299, he said.

They advertised on social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, that mobile phones of leading companies were available with them. When any customer clicked the advertisement, the call centre used to get the details of that person, following which the executives of the call centre used to call him or her, the official said.

"If the customer showed willingness to purchase a mobile, the accused used to deliver damaged, dead and sub-standard mobile phones in well-packaged boxes through courier services. After collecting cash on delivery, the courier person would leave the spot," he said.

Through this modus operandi, the accused duo cheated several customers across the country, he said.

Both the accused were remanded in police custody till Friday, he said, adding probe in the case was on.

