India News | Maha: Two Held for Killing Man over Property Dispute

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:20 PM IST
Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly strangling a man over a property dispute at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

In an incident that took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Jaideep Thackeray (18) was strangled and his body was dumped outside is brother's home in Gangangaon village, inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the police on Tuesday arrested Sunil Thackeray (38) and Ankush Dalvi (22), while the third accused, who is a minor, was yet to be detained, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that accused Sunil Thackeray was the victim's cousin and was engaged in a property dispute with him, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

