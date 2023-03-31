Jalna, Mar 31 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons taking part in a Ram Navami procession in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said on Friday.

Vishnu Suparkar picked up a fight with two persons who were part of a Ram Navami procession that was moving along Badi Sadak area on Thursday night, the official said.

"Suparkar was stabbed and succumbed to injuries on arrival at a nearby hospital. The two accused were held on Friday. They have been remanded in police custody till April 4," the Sadar Bazar police station official said. PTI COR

