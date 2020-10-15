Chandrapur, Oct 16 (PTI) Two persons were allegedly killed by wild animals in separate incidents at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Thursday.

A farm labourer identified as Umaji Maske (66), a resident of Halda village under South Bramhapuri Range in Bramhapuri division, was killed by a tiger on Wednesday, said N R Pravin, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur Circle.

The victim had stepped out to work, but had failed to return, following which a search operation was launched and his body was found, he said.

An initial compensation of Rs 20,000 has been given to the kin of the deceased and the remaining amount will be released after completion of formalities, the official said.

Similarly, another villager identified as Shatrughan Dharma Gedam (55) was killed by a wild boar in the core area of the reserve, an official said.

The body of the deceased was recovered following a search operation in Nimdhela area on Thursday, he said.

At least 27 casualties in man-animal conflicts have been reported from Chandrapur so far this year.

Of these, 22 persons died in tiger attacks, while four were killed by leopards and one by wild-boar till date, a senior forest officer said.

