Nagpur, Oct 17 (PTI) Two pedestrians were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan Lodges a Complaint to Police Against Unknown Miscreants Creating … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The mishaps occurred in the areas under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi and Wadi police stations in the city on Saturday.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Demands Unnatural Sex From Wife, Beats Her Up After She Refuses; Case Registered.

"In the first case, a 50-year-old unidentified man was knocked down by a two-wheeler on Wardha road around 11.30 pm on Saturday," an official of Beltarodi police station said.

A scooter came from behind and hit him when he was walking. He died on the spot, the official said.

In the second case, victim Shalu Lavhaji Raisidam (53), a resident of Khadgaon Road, was crossing a road at Katol bypass when a speeding truck hit her on Saturday afternoon. She suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the truck.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)