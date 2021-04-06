Thane/Palghar, Apr 6 (PTI) The civic body in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district has sealed two wedding venues for alleged violation of COVID-19 safety norms, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), COVID-19 norms were violated during a wedding held on April 3.

Guests did not wear masks, maintain social distancing and around 900 to 1,000 people were present for the function that day, it was stated.

An offence has been registered with the Mahatma Phule police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the prevalent laws, against the wedding party and the manager of the venue.

Taking a serious view of the violation, municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi ordered the closure of two lawns till April 30.

Civic officials also cracked down on a wedding at an open ground in Kolegaon, where around 150 people were present on Monday.

The KDMC has also sealed five shops, a social club, a supermarket and two wine shops for violating COVID-19 protocols, it was stated.

Meanwhile, in Palghar, the district rural police have registered six offences since April 1 for violation of COVID- 19 safety instructions at weddings.

Hundreds of guests attended the functions flouting the instructions and did not follow the safety norms during the function, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

