Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) Two women were rescued from a spa in Mira Road town of Maharashtra's Thane district, while a case was registered against the manager and owner of the establishment for allegedly using them for flesh trade, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday raided Relax Spa and rescued two women who were present in the premises, said Tukaram Tatkar, PRO of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Drug Cartel, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the manager and owner of the spa, who allegedly used the women for flesh trade, the official said.

The Kashimira police are investigating the case, he added.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Deliberately Insulted My Father: Chirag Paswan in His Open Letter to BJP Chief JP Nadda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)