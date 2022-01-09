Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) An unidentified person has been booked in Pune in Maharashtra for threatening to hack the data of a private finance firm and demanding Rs 11.63 crore as ransom from its management, a police official said on Sunday.

Officials of this firm received emails detailing this threat in November after which they approached Vimantal police station, and a case was registered following a probe on Friday, Inspector Mangesh Jagtap said.

The case has been registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions for extortion and other offences, Jagtap added.

The accused had said in the email that the ransom was to be paid in dogecoin cryptocurrency, police informed.

