Nanded, Jul 15 (PTI) The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Thursday approached a police station in Maharashtra's Nanded, demanding that an offence be registered against people who joined the Congress' protest march in the city earlier in the day.

Congress workers, led by PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, staged a protest against rising fuel prices from Old Mondha area to the district collector's office.

Following the agitation, workers from the VBA reached out to Vazirabad police station and demanded that an offence be registered against people who participated in the agitation.

"Our agitations are always crushed and now leaders of the ruling parties are permitted to stage protests. Is the law different for us and for them? Even as leaders are warning of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many were present in the march without proper masks," VBA spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said.

If the police fail to act on the VBA's application to lodge a complaint, the party will move the courts to register an offence, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati questioned the need for such agitation amid the pandemic.

"On one hand, we have the outbreak of coronavirus and on the other hand, Ashok Chavan is agitating. He said the march was big and thanked the elders and children who joined the protest (in Nanded). How far is this correct?" the BJP leader tweeted.

