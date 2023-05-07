Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar took back his resignation as the party chief, his nephew and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will always stay united.

MVA is the coalition between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) that came into existence after the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the reporters here in Pune, Ajit Pawar said, "NCP chief Sharad Pawar is our top leader. His resignation issue is over now. He himself addressed a press conference and said what he wanted to. There is no point in discussing that again and again.

"Our stand is the same as Pawar Saheb's stand. MVA will remain united always," he added.

Speaking on the Manipur violence, Ajit Pawar urged the centre to bring the violence under control.

"Being the Leader of the Opposition, I have written to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM to make sure that we are able to bring back the students stranded in Manipur. As soon as possible, the central government should intervene and try to bring the violence under control," he said.

He also slammed Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and said that people have "rejected" him.

"Raj Thackeray can't do anything other than mimicry, this is his birthright. The people have already rejected him. In one election he won 14 MLAs, and in a second term, he came down to 1. Many leaders have left him already, so instead of making his party strong if he likes to draw my caricature or do my mimicry then let him do, my best wishes to him.

Earlier on Saturday, Sharad Pawar revoked his decision to resign as the NCP chief, after NCP's committee passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.

While addressing a press conference, Pawar informed about the decision and said, "Because of your love and respect I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief."

"I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party," said Pawar.

He added, "After my 63 years of public life, I felt I was relieved from my post, but after this, there was a strong reaction from the workers of NCP, the public living with me along with numerous workers and office bearers, expressed sadness over this decision and urged me to reconsider". (ANI)

