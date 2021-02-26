Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) A notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted in a case of dacoity, was nabbed after a manhunt of over a year from Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, teams from the city crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh police laid a trap in Naupada area and nabbed Aswad Talib Shaikh (33) on Thursday, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Thane Crime Unit I said.

The accused had looted the occupants of a car in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh in September 2019 and decamped with a cash bag containing Rs 12.2 lakh, the official said.

Shaikh had been absconding ever since, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced by the Uttar Pradesh police, he said.

