Palghar, February 17: The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a probe to track down a security guard who allegedly kidnapped an 18-month-old girl, an official said. Three Woman, Man Arrested for Kidnapping Baby Boy from BSA Hospital in Rohini.

Accused Rajendra Kumar worked in a housing society in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where the family of the child lives, said the official. Cow Vigilantism in Haryana: Two Youth From Rajasthan Kidnapped, Burnt to Death in Bhiwani on Suspicion of Smuggling Cow.

Kumar often played with the toddler and would regularly take her out of the society premises. The watchman went out with the girl on Wednesday but did not return, prompting her parents to file a complaint at the Achole police station, he said.

