Chandrapur, Aug 9 (PTI) A woman and a 15-year-old girl drowned in a farm pond in Mudholi village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Anisha Choudhari (22) and Pournima Choudhari, both residents of the village in Bhadravati tehsil, police said.

"Both of them had gone to work on a villager's farm. After their work, they went to the pond to wash their hands, but fell into it. Some persons later noticed their belongings near the water body, but could not find them," inspector of Bhadravati police station Sunilsingh Pawar said.

According to him, the villagers launched a search, but failed to trace them, following which they alerted the police.

"However, the next day their bodies were found floating in the pond," he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem at a rural hospital here, Pawar said.

