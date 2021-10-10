Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman police constable died on duty at the gate of a temple here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Varsha Khobragade, a police naik, who was on bandobast duty at the gate of the Koradi devi temple for the Navratri festival. She was attached to the Ajni police station, the official said.

Khobragade fell uneasy and collapsed around 9 am on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

