Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) A 49-year-old woman and her daughter committed suicide by jumping into Ambazari lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

Savita Raju Khangar and her daughter Ruchita (19) jumped into the lake on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following a domestic dispute, an official said.

Also Read | Tatiana Maslany Is Not She-Hulk, Actress Denies Being Cast As MCU’s Next Superhero.

The deceased lived in a joint family at Wathoda Layout in Nandanvan, he said.

A quarrel took place between Savita and her brother- in-law, during which he slapped her in front of other family members, the official said.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Final Answer Key Released: NTA Releases Final Answer Key Online at ntaneet.nic.in, Result to Be Available Shortly.

Savita left home with her two daughters in the middle of the night and after walking around 12 km to the lake, she jumped in with Ruchita, while her other daughter contacted the family, he said.

The police along with personnel from the fire and emergency services Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) fished out the bodies, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Ambazari police in this regard, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)