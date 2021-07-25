Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) An abetment of suicide case was registered by Thane police against the husband and in-laws of a woman from Mumbra, days after she hanged herself due to alleged harassment for delivering a baby girl, police said on Sunday.

The woman hanged herself at her parent's house on July 14 after her in-laws refused to accept her back post her delivery in March this year, a Mumbra police station official said, adding that no arrest is made so far.

A case was registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

