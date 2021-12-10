Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday inspected the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Nagpur district, where a fire damaged the conveyor belt, affecting power generation.

A blaze on Wednesday damaged the conveyor belt supplying coal at the power station, operated by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco).

The minister ordered an electrical and fire audit for the KTPS, stating that help of experts and organisations will be taken to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In the next 10 days, work will be done day and night to restore power generation by repairing one of the two conveyor belts, he said.

The KTPS has a total of five generation units including one with an installed capacity of 500 MW and four units of 210 MW each (total 840 MW).

"We are trying to restore the conveyor belt operation in the next two or three days to resume power generation," an official said.

