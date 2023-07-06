Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old worker died after an iron rod fell on him at a construction site and pierced through his body in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 1 in Badlapur area and the police on Wednesday registered a case against an unnamed contractor under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), an official from Badlapur police station said.

The victim was working at the construction site where some workers were lifting iron rods from a duct to upper floors, he said.

One of the rods accidentally fell on the victim and pierced through his body. The other workers present there pulled out the rod and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death but after receiving the autopsy report, converted it into a case against the contractor of causing death by negligence, he said.

The police said the contractor had not provided personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the workers and not taken any precaution for their safety, leading to the accident and death of the worker.

No one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding a probe was underway into the case.

