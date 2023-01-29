Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Sunday sought a meeting of the House Committee of the Assembly in view of a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Mahadayi water dispute between the coastal state and Karnataka had been resolved.

The two states have been engaged in a tussle over the sharing of water of the river for several years now and Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally by ignoring pacts.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jana Sankalp Yatre' in Belagavi in Karnataka on Saturday, Shah said, "I want to tell you (people) that BJP, by resolving the long-standing dispute between both states, has given Mahadayi water to Karnataka and, thereby, ensured farmers in several districts here are benefited."

On Sunday, Sardesai wrote to House Committee chairperson and state water resources minister Subhash Shirodkar and demanded that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant be summoned to discuss the latest developments in the Mahadayi dispute.

Sardesai is part of the House Committee, which was formed in the recent Assembly session here.

Shirodkar was not available for comments.

