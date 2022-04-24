South Goa (Goa) [India], April 24 (ANI): Block Congress president Pralay Bhagat on Sunday called Trinamool Congress candidate Mahadev Dessai's accusations against Janardhan Bhandari for his failure to win the Canacona seat in the recently conducted Assembly elections "unwarranted" and "uncalled-for".

"TMC's imported candidate Mahadev Dessai who claimed yesterday to be a popular leader of Canacona could garner only 1,066 votes in the recently held elections. This exposes his popularity and the so-called hard work claimed by him," Bhagat said.

Further lambasting Dessai, the block president said that the TMC leader deserted the Congress Party during the Assembly Election 2022 only for "selfish gains".

Praising Congress leader Janardhan Bhandari, Bhagat said that Dessai has no moral right to speak about a loyal and dedicated Congressman like him.

"It was the loyalty of Jana Bhandari which helped him get the Congress candidature from Canacona. Janardhan Bhandari has worked selflessly for the Congress Party for more than 30 years. He has risen to the top post from the grassroot level," claimed Bhagat.

Taking a dig at Desai, Bhagat said that it is the ground connection that helps win people's confidence and trust, and not strategies.

"The entire Canacona Block along with all the Frontal Organisations of the Party are with our leader Janardhan Bhandari. We hope that the new leadership in Congress will never fall prey to opportunists and will respect the hard work, loyalty and dedication of true Congress workers," he added.

Notably, both Dessai and Bhandari lost the seat to BJP's Ramesh Tawadkar. (ANI)

