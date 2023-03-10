Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar on Friday announced its candidates for biennial elections to four seats of the state legislative council, besides a by-poll to another constituency necessitated by the death of the incumbent.

The announcement was made, just three days before the filing of nominations comes to a close, at a joint press conference addressed by Umesh Kushwaha, state president of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), RJD's national general secretary Bhola Yadav and senior Congress leader Samir Kumar Singh.

Representatives of Left parties - CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation- and Hindustani Awam Morcha were present.

Of the four seats to which biennial polls will be held on March 31, the JD(U) holds three and the party will contest all of these.

The RJD will contest the Gaya Graduates constituency, currently held by BJP's Awadhesh Narayan Singh, whose bid to retain the seat will be challenged by Punit Kumar Singh, son of state RJD president Jagadanand Singh.

JD(U) MLCs Virendra Narayan Yadav (Saran Graduates), Sanjeev Shyam Singh (Gaya Teachers) and Sanjiv Kumar Singh (Kosi Teachers) will seek to retain their respective seats.

The JD(U)'s bid to retain Kosi Teachers will be challenged by BJP's Ranjan Kumar, while in Saran Graduates, the saffron party has fielded senior leader Mahachandra Prasad Singh.

By-poll will be held for Saran Teachers following the death of CPI MLC Kedar Nath Pandey whose son Anand Pushkar will seek to retain the seat for the party and the 'Mahagathbandhan', surmounting the challenge posed by Dharmendra Singh of the BJP.

The counting of votes will take place on April 5.

The state legislative council has 75 seats and its members are elected from the assembly, teachers, graduates and local bodies constituencies. Besides some members are nominated by the governor upon the state government's recommendations.

