Noida, Jul 9 (PTI) Amid scorching heat, scores of homebuyers on Friday afternoon held a demonstration here outside realtor Mahagun Group's office over the delay in possession of flats and bank EMI-related issues.

The buyers gathered at the realtor's head office in Noida Sector 63 with a demand to meet group director Amit Jain over the delay in the delivery of their flats in Mahagun Mywood project located in Greater Noida (West).

When contacted by PTI, the realtor declined to comment.

During the demonstration, local police were also deployed which pacified the homebuyers, who then agreed to have a phone call with the Mahagun officials to discuss the issue.

The buyers, who gathered under the banner of Genuine and Active Buyers Group, a non-registered association, claimed some of them are awaiting the delivery of their homes for more than four years now in the Wings 8 and 9 of the Phase 3 of the residential project in Sector 16C of Greater Noida (West).

"Mahagun Director Amit Jain had assured us that 200 workers would be working on the project from June 2020 but that has turned out to be incorrect. The buyers can no longer believe their words," the homebuyers said in a statement.

They also alleged that amid the delay, the home-buyers have started getting notice from banks for pre-EMI, which were supposed to be paid by the builder.

"Such notices started in the last four months. As per rules, homebuyers are supposed to pay the EMI only after possession in such cases but now the builder has stopped paying the pre-EMIs so some buyers are getting notice from banks over home loans," said Ranjeet Ratna, a homebuyer.

During the phone call with Jain, the homebuyers sought assurance on three aspect which are resolution of the pre-EMI issue, completion of UPVC doors in homes and the deployment of over 200 workers at construction site within a week.

"We have got the assurance that these issues would be resolved within a week. In case that does not happen, we will try to meet the builder again next Saturday," Ratna, who was supposed to get his flat in 2017, said.

The protestors said the Phase 3 project at Mahagun Mywoods has two 28-storey towers named wing A and B where delivery of flats was supposed to be done years ago.

