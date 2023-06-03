Ujjain, Jun 3 (PTI) A technical team of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Saturday started its probe into the collapse of six of seven 'saptarishi' idols of the 'Mahakal Lok' corridor on the premises of the Mahakaleshwar Tempe in Ujjain following gusty winds on May 28, an official said.

The Lokayukta had taken suo motu cognisance two days ago of the incident and started a probe under a technical team led by MS Johri, the official told PTI.

Incidentally, the opposition Congress and other parties have alleged corruption in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor, the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

The entire cost of the corridor is Rs 856 crore, including Rs 351 crore for the first phase.

An India Meteorological Department official, on condition of anonymity, said it did not have wind speed measuring devices in Ujjain but the speed was clocked at 30 kilometre per hour at Indore airport, which is at a distance of 30 kilometres from the site, on May 28.

After the incident, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had sought a probe into "sub standard construction" while his colleague and Arun Yadav slammed the BJP government saying its corruption was "not sparing even gods".

The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar lake that has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

Measuring more than 900 metres in length, the corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately-carved sandstones that depict the 'Anand Tandav Swaroop' a form of dance of Lord Shiva, 200 statues and murals.

