India News | Mahakaleshwar Temple Witnesses Massive Rush of Devotees on Somvati Amavasya

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Monday to offer prayers and witness the divine Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, which coincided with the sacred Purushottam (Adhik) Maas.

A wave of devotion was witnessed at the temple premises from the early hours of the morning as devotees gathered in large numbers to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakaleshwar. The temple saw a steady influx of pilgrims carrying baskets of flowers and offerings, eager to participate in the rituals and have darshan of the Jyotirlinga.

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According to religious beliefs, the Purushottam Maas holds special significance in Hindu tradition. Devotees believe that offering prayers and seeking darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar during this auspicious period helps fulfil wishes and brings prosperity and well-being.

The spiritual fervour was particularly high as Somvati Amavasya fell on a Monday, a day considered especially sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva. Temple authorities reported a massive turnout of devotees, with the rush continuing throughout the day.

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Speaking on the occasion, priest Akash Sharma of the Mahakaleshwar Temple said devotees from different parts of the country had arrived to participate in the Bhasma Aarti and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and the fulfilment of their wishes.

Devotees offered prayers to Lord Mahakaleshwar and prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of their families.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and holds immense religious significance for devotees across the world. The Bhasma Aarti, performed in the early hours of the morning, is a unique ritual where Lord Shiva is worshipped with sacred ash.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, wherein devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors. It is believed that bathing in holy rivers and doing charity on this day leads to the attainment of merit. Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers, and hence, people are advised to use it to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'.On this day, people go for a holy dip in holy rivers and perform rituals like havan and yajna, charity, feeding animals, and reciting mantras. (ANI)

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