Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of dignitaries on Saturday paid tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his 139th birth anniversary. Even a century after his demise, the freedom fighter and revolutionary social reformer continues to inspire generations through his life and unique works.

The Governor, who visited the Bharatiyar Illam here, paid floral tributes to a statue of the national poet.

Hailing Bharati (December 11, 1882 - September 11, 1921) as a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry, the Chief Minister said the poet's fiery songs kindled patriotism and that he vehemently fought against the caste system. “The efforts of our government to honour Mahakavi Bharati for his laudable work and service for Tamil will continue forever,” the Chief Minister and DMK president said.

“Today is the birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati who played a crucial role in the Indian freedom struggle by composing unique poems that evoke emotion,” said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss too paid rich tributes to Bharati. JSP

