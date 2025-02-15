Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Over 2.79 lakh passengers boarded trains from Prayagraj railway station by 6 am on Saturday, as the Maha Kumbh continued to draw massive crowds, according to Indian Railways.

On Friday (February 14), over 10.47 lakh passengers traveled on a total of 328 trains from Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday described his visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as an emotional moment for him.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the world's largest religious gathering exemplifies India's collective spirit.

"It's truly an emotional moment. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to visit MahaKumbh. This is the perfect example of India's collective spirit. More than 50 crore people from India and abroad have visited the MahaKumbh, showcasing India's growing power," the Union Minister said.

Recalling British rock band Coldplay's visit to MahaKumbh, he added, "I was in Belgium when I received information that Chris Martin of Coldplay wanted to visit MahaKumbh. I contacted the Chief Minister and made arrangements for his visit. He was thrilled after experiencing this unique event. This will send a message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' to the world and the country."

Highlighting the significance of MahaKumbh, he further stated that the event would inspire the youth to connect with Hindu traditions.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 3.324 million devotees had taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati--by 9 am today. (ANI)

