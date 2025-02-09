Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that MahaKumbh 2027 will be held in Uttarakhand and it will be a well-organised event, ensuring the best facilities for devotees. He emphasised consultations with saints and religious organisations for meticulous planning.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "Mahakumbh will be organised in Uttarakhand in 2027 and we will have a discussion with the saints, sadhus and people from religious organisations... We will ensure that the best arrangements are made in the Mahakumbh and people get the best benefit from it..."

The Chief Minister highlighted the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh, emphasising the divine grace of Goddess Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. "Everyone arriving here is participating in a virtuous act. This occasion allows us to connect with revered saints and devotees from across the world," he said.

He also praised the arrangements made for the ongoing Maha Kumbh events, lauding the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for its efficient management.

Dhami also spoke about the BJP's victory in Delhi after 27 years, Dhami credited PM Modi's leadership and the effectiveness of the "double engine government."

Dhami said, "Modi's guarantee is fulfilled, and people trust the BJP's double-engine government model," he asserted. Dhami noted that the BJP had returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, emphasising that states with BJP-led administrations have been witnessing rapid development.

He also took a swipe at opposition parties, particularly in Punjab, suggesting that the current government there had failed to deliver on its promises. "The 'AAP-DA' government in Delhi has now been removed, and soon Punjab will see a similar change. People are disillusioned with the unfulfilled promises of the ruling party, and their electoral numbers will dwindle in the coming years," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the MahaKumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred 'Snan' (bath). (ANI)

