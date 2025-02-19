Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling Mahakumbh "Mrityu Kumbh" (Kumbh of Death).

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "This is her personal statement, and I do not wish to comment on it. Mahakumbh is a symbol of faith. People from all over the world and across India come there to take a holy dip in the sacred waters. There is no doubt that unfortunate incidents have occurred, and some people have lost their lives. Some deaths happened at Kumbh, and some at railway stations in Delhi.

"Both are significant, and the government must take appropriate measures. Steps should be taken to prevent such stampedes from happening in the future. However, as far as the entire Kumbh is concerned, it has been a tradition for centuries. People have had unwavering faith in it for ages. It is sacred and integral to our culture. This is not a matter of politics," he said.

When asked about the BJP forming the government in Delhi, Singh remarked, "It is not a matter of debate when they will form the government, but the public has given them a mandate, and they should now focus on governance. They have made promises to the people--cleaning the Yamuna river, reducing pollution, and tackling the severe smog that spreads in winter due to stubble burning.

"The pollution levels rise drastically, and since they have governments in multiple states, immediate action should be taken. I request them to act promptly on these issues," Singh added.

Singh also addressed Congress' organisational structure in Himachal Pradesh and his discussions with central party leaders. He stated, "I have spoken with our central leadership, including Priyanka Gandhi, regarding party matters. The organisation has not been structured for quite some time, and it is essential to build it in a new and effective manner."

"Our new in-charge, respected Rajni Patil ji, has also been appointed. I met her, as well as Rajeev Shukla ji, and expressed my gratitude for his contributions in strengthening the Congress party," he added.

Singh emphasised that Patil understands the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh, having been in charge of the state earlier. He said, "I have requested her to ensure that the pending work regarding party structuring is completed immediately. Within the next seven to ten days, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) should be constituted. Whether it is at the block level or the state level, actions should commence soon so that the government and organisation work together efficiently.

"The organisation plays a crucial role in ensuring that the government's welfare schemes and beneficial policies reach the people," he further added.

Further elaborating on the discussions, he added that the New AICC in-charge of for HP, Rajni Patil has assured to address all concerns.

"She has assured me that she will visit Himachal Pradesh in the first week of March. She has already met the Chief Minister, and our leaders will also meet her in the coming days. Based on the feedback received, necessary actions will be taken at the earliest. However, the final decision rests with her. We have conveyed our point that the new Congress body should be formed as soon as possible to strengthen the organisation and lead it forward," he added further. (ANI)

