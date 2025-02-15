Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A large number of devotees flocked to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 3.324 million devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) till 9 am today.

The information department of the UP government said that as of today, nearly 501.1 million people have taken holy dips.

According to the Uttar Pradesh administration, the Mahakumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants.

This number exceeds the population of several major countries, including the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, making the Mahakumbh the largest spiritual gathering in the world.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the increasing number of devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj, new traffic and bathing guidelines were issued, as per a release.

As per the instructions issued, devotees or people coming to take a dip from the Parade Mela area towards the Sangam would be able to take a bath at the Sangam and the other ghats built towards the parade area.

Devotees or people coming to take a dip from the Jhunsi fair area would be able to take a dip at the bathing ghats built towards Jhunsi. The same applies for the devotees coming from the Arali side--the devotees would be able to take a dip at the bathing ghats built in the Arali area.

A 'No Vehicle' zone was also implemented in the entire Mahakumbh area.

As per the release issued, only vehicles issued by the Mela Police for the devotees would be able to come to the Maha Kumbh Mela area. The other vehicle owners would park their vehicles at the designated parking spots.

Additionally, only emergency or medical services like ambulances and food and logistics vehicles would be allowed.

The release appealed to all devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh to follow the rules laid down by the administration and traffic police and cooperate for easy transportation and a safe experience.

Northern Railway has also announced two special Vande Bharat trains on February 15, 16, and 17 for the devotees. (ANI)

