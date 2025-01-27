Devotees throng at Triveni Sangam to take a dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): As the largest-ever religious congregation unfolds, a significant number of devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh city on Monday.

Over 4.664 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam till 8 am on Monday in the ongoing Mahakumbh, a release said.

Over one million Kalpwasis are present at the Sangam and the total number of devotees who took a holy dip at the Sangam until Sunday is 130.2 million.

Shagun, a devotee from Himachal Pradesh who took a holy dip early this morning, remarked that the Mahakumbh is no longer an event confined to one state; people from all across India are coming to take part.

"It felt so good. It was relaxing...People from different states have come here and are taking a holy dip...There is great enthusiasm among people...everyone was excited as this had arrived after a long gap... This is so good for our generation," Shagun told ANI.

Sonu Kumar Yadav from Jharkhand, who arrived here last evening, said, "I arrived here last evening and stayed here overnight. There was a huge crowd here even at night. I took a holy dip at 4 am..."

Various events within the Mahakumbh Mela continue to take place. Yog Guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp at MahaKumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche arrived at Yog Guru Baba Ramdev's free yoga therapy and meditation camp.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a one-day visit to Prayagraj today to take part in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, as per a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre.

According to the release, Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj on Monday, following which he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. He will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Later, the minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

