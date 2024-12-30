Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Central Hospital in Mahakumbhnagar has started providing critical healthcare services ahead of the official commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025. On Monday, the hospital successfully facilitated the delivery of a baby girl, marking the second consecutive day of deliveries.

This newborn holds special significance as the first female infant born at the hospital during Maha Kumbh. With the consent of both the hospital and the family, the baby has been named 'Ganga,' symbolizing purity and the sacred essence of the festival.

The delivery was carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr Gaurav Dubey. Notably, on Sunday, Dr Dubey's team also oversaw the delivery of the first baby boy born during Maha Kumbh, who was named 'Kumbh.'

Gaurav Dubey, representing the Central Hospital, shared that the baby girl was born at 12:08 pm on Monday through the efforts of a skilled medical team comprising Dr Pramila and Dr Ponshi. The parents, Shivkumari and Rajel, residents of Banda district, consider the birth of their daughter in Mahakumbh a blessing from Mother Ganga, inspiring her name.

According to Dr Dubey, the baby girl weighs 2.8 kg, and both mother and child are in good health. They are being well cared for at the hospital. Earlier, on Sunday evening, the first delivery during Maha Kumbh was recorded with the birth of a baby boy.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old woman named Sonam, a resident of Kaushambi, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the Central Hospital in Mahakumbhnagar. The delivery was performed by Dr Nupur and Dr Vartika under the leadership of Dr Gaurav Dubey. Both the mother and child are in excellent health.

Sonam had arrived at the hospital with her husband, Raja, after experiencing severe labour pain. The couple, who came to the Maha Kumbh Mela area in search of work, sought immediate medical attention at the hospital. After an examination by the female doctors, Sonam was admitted, and her delivery was successfully conducted.

In anticipation of the arrival of millions of people for Maha Kumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government has implemented extensive health facilities in the region. Established in the Parade area of the Mela area, the 100-bed Central Hospital has been operational for several days.

The hospital is well-equipped with facilities ranging from general wards and a delivery centre to an ICU and OPD services. A significant number of patients have already begun availing themselves of these services. So far, the hospital has successfully conducted two deliveries. (ANI)

