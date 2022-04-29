Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was discharged from a private hospital here on Friday following treatment for a urinary tract infection.

In a statement issued here, Medanta Hospital Medical Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said, "In view of the improvement in his condition, he was discharged from the hospital at 4.30 pm. He has been taken to Ayodhya in an ambulance."

The 83-year-old Mahant was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on April 24 following complaints of urinary tract infection.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

