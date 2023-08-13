Palwal (Haryana) [India], August 13 (ANI): A Mahapanchayat was organised at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal district on Sunday, amid restrictions imposed by the local administration and police authorities in view of the recent incidents of violence in Nuh district.

The Hindu Samaj had called for the Mahapanchayat on Sunday.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh, while talking to ANI, said, “Permission for the (Mahapanchayat) has been granted on several conditions."

"Hate speech is prohibited. Our team will keep an eye on each and every person, and action will be taken against them for any wrongdoing,” he said.

More details are awaited.

This Mahapanchayat meeting comes two weeks after the Nuh district witnessed violence following clashes between two groups that broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen—injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana Government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13.

The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still "critical and tense".

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutions opened on Friday in Nuh after being shut down due to incidents of violence. (ANI)

