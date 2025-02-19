Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 19 (ANI): Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport has emerged as a key aviation hub in Northeast India, witnessing remarkable development over the years. As per the latest Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS), MBB Airport has secured the number one position in customer satisfaction across the region and stands as the second-largest airport in the Northeast.

Established in 1942, the airport has undergone significant expansion and modernization, transforming into a sophisticated facility that is soon to be officially declared as MBB International Airport. The Indian government has invested approximately Rs 600 crore over the past six years to enhance the airport's infrastructure. The newly constructed terminal building spans an impressive 30,000 square meters, catering to both domestic and international travellers.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, KC Meena, Airport Director, highlighted the progress of MBB Airport, stating, "Over time, the airport has developed and now holds the status of the second-largest airport in the Northeast. Major improvements have been undertaken, including the construction of six parking bays, a newly designated isolation area, and a new hanger. These additions have given the airport a completely new look."

The airport currently facilitates travel for around 4,000 passengers daily, including travellers from Bangladesh who enter via the Integrated Check Post (ICP) with valid visas. The infrastructure expansion is spread across 750 acres of land, provided by the state government in 2013, making MBB Airport one of the safest in the region with a 140-meter basic strip.

Further enhancing its operational efficiency, the airport is undergoing runway re-carpeting, set to be completed by March at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore. The installation of an advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) last year has enabled smooth landings even in low visibility conditions, significantly improving flight operations.

Aiming for sustainability, the airport has embraced green energy with a 250-kilowatt solar power plant already installed. Approval has also been granted for an additional 1,750-kilowatt solar power plant. Plans are in place to introduce high-quality lighting systems that will further aid aircraft landings in low visibility.

With its ongoing advancements, MBB Airport is set to become a major aviation gateway, connecting Tripura and the Northeast to the rest of the nation and beyond. As it inches closer to its international status, the airport continues to uphold the highest standards of service and infrastructure, solidifying its reputation as a premier airport in the region.

KC Meena, Airport Director said, "I would say that the MBB Airport in Agartala was constructed starting 1942 and over period of time, it has developed and has now become the second-largest airport in the Northeast. In the past six years, the Indian government has spent around 600 crore rupees on its improvement. A new terminal building has been constructed with an area of 30,000 square meters, which accommodates both domestic and international flights. Six parking bays have been made, along with a newly created isolation area and a new hanger. In this way, the airport has been given a new look."

Meena further said, "Currently, 4,000 passengers travel through the airport, including people from Bangladesh, who come via the ICT border with a visa. Bangladeshi passengers travel through the domestic section after entering with a visa via ICP. Additionally, the infrastructure of the airport is on 750 acres of land provided by the state government in 2013. With this, we have created the safest airport with a 140-meter basic strip. If you observe, the airfield here is one of the best in the airport authority."

Currently, work is ongoing for the re-carpeting of the runway, which will be completed by March, she said, adding, "The cost for this is estimated at 80 crore rupees. The airport is not just an operational area but also has a landing facility with an ILS (Instrument Landing System) that was installed last year, allowing aircraft to land even with low visibility."

The airport also has a 250-kilowatt solar power plant installed, and we have received approval for an additional 1,750-kilowatt solar power plant, Meena said. "This airport will operate on green energy. Additionally, we will install high-quality lighting that will allow aircraft to land even in low visibility." (ANI)

