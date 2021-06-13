Jaipur, June 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday said Maharana Pratap renounced the glory of the kingship and lived a life of struggle in the mountains and forests, but never bowed his head before Mughal ruler Akbar.

He said Maharana Pratap not only gave a tough fight to the Mughals but defeated them several times.

With his valour and courage, Maharana Pratap created a strong feeling of nationalism throughout the country, the governor said, adding that history will never forget the work done by him.

Mishra was speaking at a function organised by Mohan Lal Sukhadia University of Udaipur on the birth anniversary of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said Maharan Pratap had an amazing leadership quality and he played a key role in bringing people of all castes, religions and sects of the society together.

Joshi called upon the youth to imbibe the qualities of Maharana Pratap in their lives.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said Maharana Pratap fought for the common people of Mewar.

