Thane, November 24: One person was killed and two were injured after their car collided with a truck near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building on Thursday night. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said. An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, Pramod Toradmal, Senior Police Inspector at the NRI Police Station, said. Further information is awaited. Road Accident in Maharashtra: One Dead, Two Persons Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Navi Mumbai, FIR Registered (See Pic).

Car Collides With Truck in Navi Mumbai

