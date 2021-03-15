Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) With the addition of 1,134 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,76,586,an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of five morepersons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,337, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.29 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,60,931 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.34 per cent.

As of now, there are 9,318 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,709 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)