Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Twelve people were killed and over 25 persons sustained injuries after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Raigad in the early hours of Saturday Maharashtra police said.

A rescue operation is underway, he added.

According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."

Visuals from the site show the bus falling into a ditch, and window and the roof of the ill-fated vehicle was completely damaged in the accident.

Rescue personnel were seen taking the survivors of the accident to safety with the help of ropes.

Passengers of the bus belonged to an organization from Goregaon area who had gone to Pune for an event and were on a return trip.

