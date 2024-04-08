Nagpur, April 8: Four people were injured in a chain of collision involving a dozen vehicles after being hit by a speeding container in the Mankapur area of Nagpur late Sunday night, police said. Nagpur Road Accident: Six Dead After Truck Rams Into Car at Sonkhamb in Katol Taluka (See Pics).

According to the Nagpur police, 12 vehicles, including 9 cars, an ambulance and two two-wheelers were hit by the speeding container. Meanwhile, an eyewitness reported that the truck came down from the flyover at high speed and collided with vehicles in its path, resulting in multiple vehicle collisions. Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Three Killed, 15 Hurt As Tourist Bus Rams Into Truck Near Talegaon-Dashasar in Amravati.

Chain Collision in Nagpur

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: 12 including 9 cars, an ambulance and two two-wheeler vehicles were hit by a speeding container in the Mankapur area of Nagpur. Four people were injured in this accident: Nagpur Police pic.twitter.com/xknme3EpCs — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

"I can't provide a detailed description of what happened during the collision because I was seated in my car. My car was positioned at the very front of the traffic signal," the eyewitness said. Further information is awaited.

