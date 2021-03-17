Thane, Mar 17 (PTI) Thane has added 1,359 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,78,928,an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of six morepersons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,349, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.28 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,62,360 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.06 per cent.

There are 10,219 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,878 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)