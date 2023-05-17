Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): As many as 16 people sustained minor injuries after a state transport (ST) bus met with an accident near Patas Toll Plaza in Yavat town of Pune district, officials said.

"16 passengers were injured after a state transport (ST) bus met with an accident near Patas toll naka in Yavat town of Pune district on Tuesday night," Pune District Administration said.

So far, no casualties have been reported," officials said.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

