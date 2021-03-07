Jalna, Mar 7 (PTI) Two people were killed and two injured after a truck rammed into their hut in the early hours of Sunday in Nidhodna area of Jalna, police said.

All four are labourers from Madhya Pradesh working at a site of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor, and the deceased have been identified as Dhanikram Bhumiya (24) and his kin Mukesh Bhumiya (23), a Chandanjhira police station official said.

Efforts were on to nab the truck driver, he added. PTI

