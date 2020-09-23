Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday with addition of 21,029 cases, the state health department said.

With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886, it said.

On the other hand, 19,476 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 9,56,030, it said, adding that there are now 2,73,477 active cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 2,360 new infections on Wednesday, which pushed its case count to 1,90,264, while the death toll rose to 8,604 with 49 coronavirus patients dying in the state capital.

Pune city added 1,797 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,46,062, while 26 deaths took the toll to 3,329.

The state has so far conducted 61,06,787 tests.

Out of 479 fatalities recorded on Wednesday, 251 were reported in the last 48 hours while 127 had taken place a week back. Another 101 deaths had taken place more than a week ago, the health department said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,663 new cases, raising the total count to 4,48,717. A total of 15,081 people have died due to COVID-19 in the region so far, it said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,35,749 and deaths at 7,303.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,66,911 and death toll at 3,397.

Kolhapur division has reported 84,799 cases and 2,511 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 48,059 cases and death count at 1,250.

Latur division has reported 49,777 cases till now and 1,365 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 36,323 cases while 762 people have succumbed to the infection in the region so far.

Nagpur division has recorded 92,072 infections and 2,097 fatalities.

1,392 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra have received treatment in the state, while 120 such patients have died.

A total of 18,75,424 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 34,457 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 12,63,799, new cases: 21,029, death toll: 33,886, discharged: 9,56,030, active cases: 2,73,477, people tested so far: 61,06,787.

