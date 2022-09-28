Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): A total of three people died and eight others were seriously injured in the fire due to a boiler explosion at a factory in the Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, informed the Fire Department.

The injured have been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized During Raid in Bhubaneswar.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot to douse the fire.

The boiler was exploded at Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Three Held Over Minor Girl's Forceful Marriage in Chamarajanagar.

The incident took place today at around 2:30 pm and the sound of the explosion was heard from 1 to 2 km.

This company is located in the Vasai area of Palghar district and 50 employees were working in the company when the boiler exploded.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)