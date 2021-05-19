Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): A case has emerged wherein three people including a Gram Sevak have been accused of making forged documents.

As per the police official, the prime accused is absconding.

While speaking on the matter to ANI, Nashik Rural SP, Sachin Patil said, "Three people including a Gram Sevak made forged documents and defrauded Gram Panchayat in Ashewadi (Dindori) to the tune of over Rs 37 lakhs. Gram Sevak, prime accused in the case, is on the run."

"A case has been registered", he said.

The police confirmed that the probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

