Pune, March 16 (PTI) Nearly 60 persons were injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees at the famous Shivneri fort in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, a forest official said.

Of those injured, 50 were treated at a nearby hospital, he said.

Legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at the Shivneri Fort, located in Junnar tehsil, about 90 km from Pune. Hundreds of people visit the historical site daily.

“The incident occurred near the Shivai temple at the fort. As per eyewitnesses, a group of youths hurled stones at a beehive, agitating the flying insects and triggering the attack,” said Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan from Junnar.

About 60 visitors sustained bee stings, with 50 requiring hospital treatment. “Fortunately, all were out of danger and were later discharged,” he added.

A similar incident had occurred on February 19, during the birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj, when 10 persons were injured in a bee attack.

