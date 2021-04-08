Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) With the addition of6,290 new cases of COVID-19, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 3,56,267, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 21 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,620.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.86 per cent.

So far, 3,02,521 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 84.91 per cent, the official said.

As of now, there are 47,126 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 54,813, while the death toll stands at 1,247, another official said.

