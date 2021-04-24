Outside visuals of a hospital where labourers were admitted. (Photo/ANI)

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers. They consumed hand sanitiser when they couldn't get alcohol," Anjay Pujalwar, the Sub Divisional Officer of Police at Wani Police Station said.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed stricter restrictions amid the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India has registered 3,46,786 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan report 74.15 per cent of the new cases, the health ministry said. (ANI)

