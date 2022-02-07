Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested and heroin worth Rs 5 crores were seized from the Vasai area in Palghar during the search operation carried out by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra.

"The team received information that drug trafficking was taking place in Pelhare village in the Vasai area of Palghar district, after which 1 kg and 724 grams of heroin drugs were recovered by raiding the place along with Rs 2,60,000 cash, and 2 mobile phones," said ATS on Sunday.

Also Read | Budget Session 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President’s Address In Lok Sabha.

ATS further added that both the accused Aleem Mohammad Akhtar, 46 years and Chhota Mohammad Nasir, 40 years are residents of Uttarakhand. They were arrested after registering a case under the NDPS Act against the accused and presented in the court where the court has sent them to the custody of ATS till February 15.

The ATS also stated that during their investigation, they found that the accused supplies drugs to Mumbai from Rajasthan using empty space in the middle of the sole of the new pair of shoes.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Make Statement on ‘Firing on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Convoy’ in Parliament Today.

ATS has registered a case against 3 peddlers and arrested 2 of them from Vasai and is on the lookout for the absconding accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)